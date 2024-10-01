The first images of Renault 4 E-Tech electric unveiled

Renault unveils details of Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s exterior, in the buildup to its reveal during the Paris Motor Show, this 14 October

Hard-wired for versatility

The 1961 Renault 4 revolutionised the automotive market and went on to achieve emblematic status. It was Renault’s first family car with a front-mounted engine, and had no transmission tunnel so its floor was flat. It became the par-excellence roomy and resourceful car for driving around cities and the countrywide, on weekdays and weekends, to work and on holidays. It was a car for its time and place, and fit right into a society in flux. And it was an overnight hit: it became a people’s-choice car in more than 100 countries and Renault went on to produce over 8 million Renault 4 cars.

Renault 4 E-Tech electric is as versatile as its predecessor. And, like it, right for its day: it is all-electric, instantly endearing and up to the minute. It is 4.14 metres long and the perfect B-segment stablemate for the 3.92-metre-long Renault 5. It uses the same AmpR Small platform, the underpinning engineered for best-in-class indoor space and uncompromising agility and comfort. Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be made in Maubeuge, France, and reach dealerships in 2025.

The first official images

Renault has revealed a few snapshots of its exterior design, capturing its charisma and expert blend of class and convenience, ahead of the official unveiling this 14 October during the Paris Motor Show.

Grille The oblong grille has a precise, unbroken lit rim encircling the round LED headlamps positioned at either end. Renault 4 E-Tech electric is the first Renault vehicle to feature a backlit emblem at the centre of its face – which instantly reminds you of its 1960s predecessor but with a techy, modern and original aura. 4 logo A soft-sheened emblematic 4 on the tailgate stands in for the car’s name. Tail lights Many of us remember the 4L’s three-part pill-shaped tail lights. They are still there and still upright but packed with today’s technology and revamped around contemporary aesthetic cues. They underscore Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s distinctive personality, and the shiny black outline adds a dash of sophistication. Quarter window Renault 4 E-Tech electric still features the trademark trapezoidal quarter widows precisely positioned above the rear wheels – one of the original Renault 4’s instantly recognisable hallmarks – extending the side glass surfaces. Door-sill sculpting Calling to mind the plastic shielding on later 4L generations, Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s sides have three parallel sculpted lines extending from the body. Their size is exactly right and they structure the car’s profile. Wings A sticker stretching from the windscreen’s sides to the wheel arches hints at the original Renault 4’s characteristic front fenders. Spoiler The nod to the original Renault 4’s roof shape is unmissable. The spoiler at the far end of the roof adds a vibrant touch to the car’s silhouette.

Tailgate The angle of the tailgate, which ends in a strikingly low loading sill, is one of Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s hallmarks. Bumpers The 1960s chrome-plated bumpers and rubber buffers are gone, but the front and rear bumpers come with vertical overriders, in a tip of the hat to the original Renault 4. Retractable fabric roof You can cruise with the wind in your hair in some Renault 4 E-Tech electric versions – as in some of its namesake’s spinoffs. Its fabric roof pulls wide open and the feeling of freedom is unrivalled.

The R4 R Pass to skip the queue

Renault 4 E-Tech electric customers will be able to opt into the same ordering and delivery fast track as Renault 5 E-Tech electric buyers. R4 R Pass holders can order their Renault 4 E-Tech electric in Renault network dealerships 15 days before the general public. Buyers who order during this exclusive window will enjoy priority production and delivery.

R4 R Pass will be available for €150 on www.renault.fr/r4 starting on 1 October 2024 in France, Germany, Itay, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

R4 R Pass holders will enjoy a variety of other advantages including miniatures sent straight to their home and invitations to members-only events. R4 R Pass and the wt4 app (which has changed its name for the occasion) will also entitle holders to a selection of exclusive updates on Renault 4 E-Tech electric before their official release.

SOURCE: Renault