The CUPRA Terramar reaches the final for Car of the Year 2025

The CUPRA Terramar is the brand’s new hero of a new era. An electrified sporty SUV which shifts CUPRA into the hotspot of the fastest growing segment in Europe. And its challenger mindset has been acknowledged with its place as one of the seven finalists in the Car of the Year 2025 award.

The CUPRA Terramar has positioned itself in the race for the Car of the Year 2025 as it broadens the brand’s audience, expanding its appeal to new customers who are looking for an outstanding design and more performance. Its nomination marks a growing confidence in CUPRA, as each of its newly launched vehicles are recognised by the Car of the Year jury. The CUPRA Formentor was a finalist in 2021 and the CUPRA Born followed in 2022.

“The selection of the CUPRA Terramar as finalist for the Car of the Year 2025 acknowledges that CUPRA brand is growing, getting more mature and is more certain in its identity than ever before, without ever compromising on authenticity” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “The CUPRA Terramar pays homage to the emblematic race circuit where CUPRA was born and redefines what SUVs can deliver in terms of emotion, performance, and design”, he added.

The CUPRA Terramar embraces a new design language, with a bold and confident look both inside and outside. Sustainability is a core element of its interior, its bucket seats are wrapped in either textile created from 100% upcycled SEAQUAL® YARN, Dinamica® with at least 73% recycled polyester or leather that uses a plant-based tanning process.

The CUPRA Terramar is available in five different powertrain options across three different technologies: TSI (petrol), eTSI (mild hybrid), and the new generation of plug-in hybrid (eHybrid), delivering from 150PS to 272PS.

The CUPRA Terramar’s new generation plug-in hybrid engines (eHybrid) deliver up to 272PS (200kW) and offer more than 100km of all-electric range.

The CUPRA Terramar was unveiled at the beginning of September, under the backdrop of the America’s Cup. Under the motto “there’s no second”, the brand launched a limited edition “CUPRA Terramar America’s Cup”, which was the official car of the 37th edition of the competition that took place in Barcelona. The CUPRA Terramar America’s Cup Limited edition is now available with the VZ powertrain options: eHybrid 200kW/272PS and 2.0 TSI 195kW/265PS.

The prestigious Car of the Year 2025 award jury takes 42 models that make up the preliminary long list of candidates and cuts them to the final seven contenders.

The panel consists of 60 members made up of the most respected motoring journalists, representing 23 European countries, who come together to pick the overall champion.

The winner will be announced at the beginning of 2025.

SOURCE: Cupra