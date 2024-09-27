Suzuki August 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

August

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 254,885 97.9% Down for the third consecutive month 2,224,887 103.9% 1,352,062 103.3% Japan production 71,979 95.0% Down for the first time in seven months 680,501 108.8% 416,518 110.6% Overseas production 182,906 99.1% Down for the third consecutive month 1,544,386 101.9% 935,544 100.4% India 168,866 102.1% Up for the first time in three months 1,399,722 106.5% 850,192 104.4% Others 14,040 73.0% Down for the 18th consecutive month 144,664 71.8% 85,352 72.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic market and export.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries including Pakistan, Hungary etc., despite record high production for August in India.

Sales

August

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 248,930 94.9% Down for the second consecutive month 2,176,556 106.3% 1,291,370 102.6% Japan sales 48,815 101.6% Up for the eighth consecutive month 483,305 111.8% 278,198 110.8% Minivehicles 40,718 102.1% Up for the eighth consecutive month 394,945 112.5% 229,756 111.2% Standard and

small vehicles 8,097 98.8% Down for the first time in eight months 88,360 109.0% 48,442 108.9% Overseas sales 200,115 93.4% Down for the second consecutive month 1,693,251 104.8% 1,013,172 100.6% India 145,570 91.7% Down for the second consecutive month 1,202,925 102.4% 712,984 96.9% Others 54,545 98.2% Down for the first time in eight months 490,326 111.0% 300,188 110.5%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of minivehicles.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India and Europe, despite increase in the Middle East, etc.

Exports

August

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 12,909 89.5% Down for the first time in five months 155,866 108.1% 92,294 115.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki