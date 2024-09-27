Suzuki August 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|August
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|254,885
|97.9%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|2,224,887
|103.9%
|1,352,062
|103.3%
|Japan production
|71,979
|95.0%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|680,501
|108.8%
|416,518
|110.6%
|Overseas production
|182,906
|99.1%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,544,386
|101.9%
|935,544
|100.4%
|India
|168,866
|102.1%
|Up for the first time in three months
|1,399,722
|106.5%
|850,192
|104.4%
|Others
|14,040
|73.0%
|Down for the 18th consecutive month
|144,664
|71.8%
|85,352
|72.6%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries including Pakistan, Hungary etc., despite record high production for August in India.
Sales
|August
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|248,930
|94.9%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|2,176,556
|106.3%
|1,291,370
|102.6%
|Japan sales
|48,815
|101.6%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|483,305
|111.8%
|278,198
|110.8%
|Minivehicles
|40,718
|102.1%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|394,945
|112.5%
|229,756
|111.2%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|8,097
|98.8%
|Down for the first time in eight months
|88,360
|109.0%
|48,442
|108.9%
|Overseas sales
|200,115
|93.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,693,251
|104.8%
|1,013,172
|100.6%
|India
|145,570
|91.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,202,925
|102.4%
|712,984
|96.9%
|Others
|54,545
|98.2%
|Down for the first time in eight months
|490,326
|111.0%
|300,188
|110.5%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of minivehicles.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India and Europe, despite increase in the Middle East, etc.
Exports
|August
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|12,909
|89.5%
|Down for the first time in five months
|155,866
|108.1%
|92,294
|115.6%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki