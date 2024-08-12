smart to enrich its portfolio with the smart #5

The all-new smart #5 will be the brand’s most spacious vehicle as it enters a new segment

smart is expanding its product portfolio with a third model, following the smart #1 and smart #3. With the all-new smart #51, the brand is bringing the smart Concept #5 to life, after it was unveiled in April this year. As a multi-purpose SUV in the mid-size segment, the smart #5 will open up a new segment for smart, catering to new target groups and consumers with an active lifestyle. The World Premiere will take place in Brisbane, Australia on August 28, and the vehicle will be available in Europe from 2025.

With the smart #5, we have created our most spacious and versatile vehicle to date. The #5 is a great expansion of our existing portfolio and will make the smart brand an attractive choice for more and more customers in Europe. Dirk Adelmann​, CEO smart Europe

smart’s portfolio is growing with the all-new smart #5

smart is resolutely continuing its product offensive. In April this year, the smart Concept #52 provided a promising preview of a larger multi-purpose vehicle from the brand at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. Now, the first sketches of the smart #5 reveal that the production version will consistently build on the ideas of the concept car. Designed by Mercedes-Benz Design, the vehicle will adhere to the smart design philosophy ‘love, pure, unexpected’, combining the unconventional smart aesthetic with robust functionality. The vehicle’s exterior design is characterized by its boxy, upright silhouette, a distinctive roofline, and unexpected outdoor elements. Offering a great amount of space and premium comfort, the smart #5 is designed to take its users outside of the city, reflecting the rising demand among customers leading active and flexible lifestyles.

Extensive tests under extreme conditions

Over the past few months, the smart #5 has already demonstrated its outstanding outdoor capabilities in rigorous off-road and winter tests3 . In particular, the performance of the electric powertrain and the charging capability of the batteries were successfully tested under very cold conditions. The driving dynamics, along with the assistance and safety systems4, were also extensively evaluated in challenging off-road environments. These tests underscore smart’s commitment to providing customers with the best possible products and premium quality. In preparation for entry into the European market, the vehicle will undergo an additional, highly comprehensive testing program in Europe. The market launch in Europe is planned for 2025.

SOURCE: smart