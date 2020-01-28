SEAT launches the all-new SEAT Leon with an investment of more than 1.1 billion euros

SEAT presented today at the Martorell facilities the all-new SEAT Leon, a vehicle aiming to enliven the compact segment. The company has invested more than 1.1 billion euros in order to bring vehicles with more efficient engines, next levels of connectivity and driving assistance, great dynamism and more eye-catching aesthetics to the market.

The SEAT Leon has always been a core pillar in the brand’s vehicle line-up, and a reference point for the segment, proven by its more than 2.2 million units sales over its three generation life. The fourth-generation has been designed and developed to continue this huge accomplishment and take it to the next level in terms of connectivity, efficiency, dynamism and safety.

“The SEAT Leon is our best-selling model and we want to continue its great track. Therefore SEAT has invested more than 1.1 billion euros in the all-new SEAT Leon, mainly in the vehicle development and in the improvement of the production facilities.” said Carsten Isensee, SEAT’s Acting President and Vice-President for Finance and IT. “2019 has been a record year for the company. We have sold more than 570,000 cars, the highest volume in our 70 years of history and we have achieved one of the best production figures ever, as we produced more than 500,000 cars in Martorell. A great basis to start this 2020” added Isensee.

The all-new Leon mixes the design philosophy that is core to every vehicle that rolls off SEAT’s production line, bringing confidence, elegance and sportiness to the compact segment, while adding a coherence, serenity and maturity seen in few other vehicles.

The all-new SEAT Leon is designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

SOURCE: SEAT