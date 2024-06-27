Polestar delivers first customer Polestar 3 electric SUVs

Polestar has made its first customer deliveries of Polestar 3

Polestar has made its first customer deliveries of Polestar 3. The SUV for the electric age plays an important role in the Company’s development, as Polestar now has three models on the roads, including two SUVs.

The initial vehicles are being handed over to customers across two continents in the coming days, with deliveries set to accelerate throughout the summer. With significant acclaim from global automotive media, customer interest for Polestar 3 remains high, resulting in the initial batch of customer test drives being over-subscribed. Additional test-drive slots have now been made available during the summer months, across Polestar’s Spaces.

At Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, the first Polestar 3 handovers were completed in a special ceremony at the brand’s iconic Cube. Alongside their launch edition Polestar 3s, finished in a mixture of Magnesium and Space, these first customers also received a special Polestar gift package to mark the special occasion.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar said: “This is an important milestone – first deliveries of Polestar 3 to our customers. Test drives start at all Polestar Spaces this coming weekend in Europe. Thousands of hand-raisers are invited to experience our great, luxurious performance SUV. Polestar is becoming a global player with the most attractive electric product range.”

Customers across the world are about to experience the same in local handover ceremonies. More customer deliveries will take place in Germany and Norway tomorrow while in the USA, where additional Polestar 3 manufacturing will start during the summer, the North American Polestar team is handing over the first customer Polestar 3s in California, Illinois, Indiana and New York. A mix of Long range Dual motor and Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack models, these Launch Edition cars are finished in a mixture of Snow, Thunder and Magnesium.

Kristian Elvefors, Global Head of Commercial at Polestar said “We always knew the Polestar 3 was going to be popular, but even we were blown away by the global media’s reviews and the response to opening up test drive bookings. It’s testament to the excitement in the market for this car and customer interest to get behind the wheel of our flagship electric SUV.”

Test drives of the Polestar 3 can be booked from your local Polestar Space by clicking the following https://www.polestar.com/test-drive/booking/ps3

SOURCE: Polestar