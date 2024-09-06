Nissan’s LFP battery development and production receives government certification in Japan

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that its development and mass production of in-vehicle, lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries has been certified in Japan by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
Through the development and mass-production of LFP batteries, Nissan intends to establish a base in Japan by strengthening the supply chain of storage batteries, a Japanese government policy, and promoting the use of electric vehicles fitted with LFP batteries.
Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “Nissan will adopt LFP batteries to meet the diverse needs of customers and to provide more affordable electric vehicles. The batteries, to be developed and mass-produced in Japan, will be installed in electric minivehicles starting in fiscal year* 2028. We aim to establish a base for LFP batteries in Japan by making the most of the government support approved by METI.”
Outline of METI certification of Nissan LFP batteries
|Organization name
|Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
|Total value of business
|Approx. 153.3 billion yen
|Grant amount
|Approx. 55.7 billion yen (maximum)
|Production scale
|5 GWh (in Japan)
|Item
|Vehicle battery with new structure
*Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. fiscal years are from April 1 through March 30
SOURCE: Nissan