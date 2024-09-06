Nissan’s LFP battery development and production receives government certification in Japan

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that its development and mass production of in-vehicle, lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries has been certified in Japan by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Through the development and mass-production of LFP batteries, Nissan intends to establish a base in Japan by strengthening the supply chain of storage batteries, a Japanese government policy, and promoting the use of electric vehicles fitted with LFP batteries.

Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “Nissan will adopt LFP batteries to meet the diverse needs of customers and to provide more affordable electric vehicles. The batteries, to be developed and mass-produced in Japan, will be installed in electric minivehicles starting in fiscal year* 2028. We aim to establish a base for LFP batteries in Japan by making the most of the government support approved by METI.”

Outline of METI certification of Nissan LFP batteries

Organization name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Total value of business Approx. 153.3 billion yen Grant amount Approx. 55.7 billion yen (maximum) Production scale 5 GWh (in Japan) Item Vehicle battery with new structure

*Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. fiscal years are from April 1 through March 30

SOURCE: Nissan