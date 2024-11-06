Nissan: The big van for bold business: All-new Interstar, available now in dealerships

All-new Nissan Interstar takes to the streets, showcasing its practicality along with its class-leading aerodynamics and enhanced load-carrying capacity

The all-new Interstar is hitting the road! Showcasing its dynamic performance and reliability with an all-new electric version (Interstar-e), our latest LCV bursts into European markets and will be available to purchase at dealers – offering customers the chance to both work better and live better thanks to its cutting-edge features and huge versatility.

Built to deliver everything you’d expect from a world-class large van while complying with urban policies on pollution and air quality, the new-generation Interstar is perfectly tailored for city-based customers looking to jump seamlessly from one job to the other, with a model that’s efficient, reliable, and won’t let them down. Like all Nissan vans, the next generation Interstar comes with our standard warranty of 5 years or 160,000km. Should you choose a an Interstar-e, the warranty for EV battery is increased to 8 years.

An all-electric landmark for the modern era

The new Nissan Interstar is making history as Nissan’s first-ever fully-electric large van, with a diesel version also in production in France.

As we head towards electrifying all segments within our LCV line-up by 2027, the launch marks a major milestone on our journey. The 100% electric powertrain model offers a 40kWh battery, ideal for urban delivery usage, and a long-range 87kWh option for wider applications. With a maximum DC charging speed of 130kW for the 87kWh battery, it delivers up to 252km of range in just 30 minutes. Also available with a standard 11kW AC charger for both battery options, or an optional 22kW AC charger for the 87kWh battery, the all-new Interstar is designed for depot use, charging from 10% to 100% in less than 4 hours. The new van can be chosen without compromise, offering a 4.0T version that supports over 1.5T of payload.

To meet the diverse needs of van buyers, the all-new Interstar is also available with a range of efficient diesel engines. Powered by the M920 engine already used in other Nissan models, this new application for the Interstar delivers up to 170PS and 380Nm. The upgraded diesel motor delivers an average reduction in fuel consumption of 1.5ltr/100km, with overall consumption as low as 7.4ltr/100km, allowing customers to travel for longer while making potentially costly refuelling stops less regular. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual or the new, refined and efficient 9-speed automatic transmission, providing flexibility and control for different driving preferences.

Strength and versatility for all your business needs

Building on the legacy of an already popular van choice, it’s the model’s spaciousness and versatility that really set it apart from its predecessors. Armed with a longer load area of up to 3855mm depending on wheelbase and a class leading 1312mm-wide side door, the latest Interstar ensures that fitting in cargo has never been easier! Moreover, if it is sufficient cargo space you are after, the all-new Interstar is for you, with a capacity that varies from 10.8m3 in the L2H2 version to a maximum of 14.8m3 in the L3H3 version. With the model’s max towing capacity of 2500kg, customers can take on even greater loads in order to meet the myriad needs of their day-to-day lives.

If that’s not enough, the model boasts serious payload competitiveness of 4T up to 1925kg for the ICE version of the van and 4T up to 1625kg for the EV version. The chassis ICE version also contains a limit of 4T up to 2150kg, with its EV companion managing 4T up to 1925kg. This ensures that no matter the task, Interstar has you covered – a wide variety of products and goods can be loaded with no fear of the model letting you down when it comes to space, slowing down your operations, or delaying urgent deliveries that maintain your businesses success.

The new van also showcases class-leading aerodynamics, with a 20% drag (SCx) reduction improvement on the previous Interstar generation, designed to help customers save either fuel or electricity and maximise their driving range and business efficiency.

The all-new Interstar will be available with multiple different factory-built conversions, such as Tipper for those looking to easily load and dump their materials, Dropside providing unrestricted access to the loading area, and Box for customers needing as much covered cargo area space as possible. On top of these options, the van comes in two different sizes and heights, as well as alternative payload capacities of 3.3T, 3.5T, and 4T for the ICE version and 3.5T, 3.8T, and 4T for the EV option. This diversity in derivatives ensures that – whether you’re transporting heavy goods, on an urgent bakery dash or needing to load complex deliveries – there is an Interstar perfect for your needs, no matter what profession you work in!

Comfort front of mind

The Interstar also displays an improved manoeuvrability, with a turning diameter reduced by 1.2m (depending on version) compared to earlier models. This makes handling tight urban streets noticeably smoother, without compromising the van’s load-carrying capacity.

At the same time, the new generation of Interstar ramps up the user experience on the interior thanks to a completely redesigned, spacious, and modern cockpit, delivering comfort, convenience, and a welcoming environment to drivers and passengers alike. An additional 135ltrs (depending on version) of storage space in the cabin provides further support to customers looking to go the extra mile, with the model also being fitted with modern technologies such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The wider and highly versatile interior allows for a host of workspace possibilities no matter the industry. Looking to turn your van into a portable office? The all-new Interstar is the solution, all done in comfort and style.

Safety and security for all inside

Interstar drivers are given added peace of mind as our latest model is equipped with the newest safety additions featured in Nissan models. Through our Forward Emergency Braking and Electronic Stability Programme, Lane Keep Assist or Traffic Sign Recognition, and a host of other safety additions never seen before on a previous Interstar model, you can hit the road in your next generation Interstar, safe in the knowledge that your wellbeing was at the forefront of its design.

Another exciting addition to the new Interstar is the innovative 1-box braking system. This electronically managed hydraulic system saves weight, improves braking power, and provides users with consistent braking no matter the payload of the van. Enhanced efficiency is also provided for EV versions through the brakes, thanks to brake energy regeneration.

Don’t just take our word for the Interstar’s safety capabilities – the all-new version recently shined bright and received top marks in the EuroNCAP Safety Ratings, with an impressive ‘Platinum’ rating. This means you can go about your day-to-day with complete peace of mind that you, and your passengers, are in the safest of hands.

SOURCE: Nissan