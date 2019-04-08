New leadership for MINI

On 1 April, Bernd Körber (44) took over as the new head of MINI. It’s a return to the brand for Bernd, who worked in MINI brand management when he first joined the BMW Group in 2003.

Following roles in MINI marketing planning and product management, he took on responsibility for MINI brand management internationally, before moving to the BMW brand in 2010. At BMW, he led the product portfolio strategy team before moving to China, where he was responsible for Business Development. Following his return to Munich, Bernd was in charge of global brand strategy and brand management for BMW.

“Bernd Körber is both experienced and knowledgeable when it comes to the MINI brand,” said Pieter Nota, BMW AG Management Board Member for Customer, Brands and Sales. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we drive MINI towards an electric, dynamic and urban future.”

Later this year, the brand will expand its electrified portfolio when it presents the MINI Cooper SE, the first fully-electric series production MINI. More electrified models will follow. In 2020, the brand will launch the fastest series MINI of all time: the John Cooper Works GP.

In his new role as Head of MINI, Bernd Körber follows Sebastian Mackensen, who in October 2018 took on responsibility for BMW Group sales in Germany.

SOURCE: BMW