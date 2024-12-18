New Lancia Gamma: produced in Melfi in hybrid and electric versions

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for the Enlarged Europe region, reaffirmed the Group’s unyielding commitment to Italy

During yesterday’s Stellantis roundtable with Minister Adolfo Urso at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for the Enlarged Europe region, reaffirmed the Group’s unyielding commitment to Italy and its industrial and social fabric.

Specifically, the Stellantis COO emphasized the leading role to be played by Lancia. In fact, the brand is currently going through a Renaissance in terms of new models, rebranded showrooms, and an internationalization process which is sure to firmly reestablish its presence on the premium market. Notably, Stellantis reaffirmed its promise to produce the new Lancia Gamma at its Melfi plant starting in 2026. Recognized as one of the company’s centers of excellence, the iconic factory was chosen for its superior production quality and its strategic role in the transition towards electric mobility.

The decision to produce the new Gamma in Melfi reflects Stellantis’ commitment to promoting Italian-made products. This choice not only strengthens Lancia’s connection to its Italian roots but also underscores the importance of investing in local territories to create innovative, cutting-edge products and galvanize the entire local and national economy.

The new Gamma: 100% Made in Italy and available in hybrid and electric versions

Designed and developed in Italy, the new flagship will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi (Potenza) starting in 2026. It embodies the Italian brand’s commitment to sustainability and high performance, while celebrating the unmistakable elegance that has defined Lancia for decades. Specifically, the new model will be built on the new STLA Medium multi-energy platform, which allows for the integration of hybrid and electric engines. The decision to provide the new model with electric powertrain is a direct response to current market dynamics and will allow the vehicle to satisfy any kind of mobility need, leading to likely growth in production and a subsequent increase in the brand’s competitiveness on the global market.

The Melfi plant, the crown jewel of Italian manufacturing

The Melfi plant, located in Basilicata, is a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and technological innovation. Opened in 1994, Melfi has been a cornerstone of national and international automotive production, blending Italian artistry with the most advanced manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, with its highly automated production processes and a strong focus on sustainability, the plant will continue to play a pivotal role in Stellantis’ electrification strategy. Notably, the New Gamma marks Lancia’s return to this facility where the second generation of the Ypsilon was previously produced between 1995 and 2003.

An ambitious and achievable roadmap

Lancia’s Renaissance began in Italy at the end of 2023 with the presentation of the new logo, the introduction of the new Corporate Identity, and, most importantly, the launch of the Concept Lancia Pu+Ra HPE. The next phases came thick and fast in accordance with Stellantis “Dare Forward” strategic plan, which calls for an efficient lineup of three new models—one to be released every two years—and an accelerated internationalization process in various European markets. The first vehicle to be launched was the New Lancia Ypsilon, which is currently being warmly received by both the public and international press.

New showrooms in Italy and abroad

The launch phase of the New Ypsilon, the first model of Lancia’s new era, has almost come to a conclusion in Italy across the 160 Casa Lancia, the new and exclusive showrooms sporting the brand’s new corporate identity. They have welcomed thousands of visitors and given them the chance to both get to know the complete lineup—available in Ypsilon, LX, and Cassina trims, all of which are available in hybrid or electric configurations—and partake in thrilling test drives to experience the vehicles’ unparalleled capabilities in terms of handling and efficiency. Furthermore, an internationalization process is an essential part of Lancia’s Renaissance, which includes an initial network of 70 new showrooms in 70 major European cities. The first markets involved are France, Spain, Belgium-Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and, by 2025, Germany. All of these showrooms will feature the brand’s new corporate identity, which reflects the four pillars at the foundation of its strategic plan: quality, electrification, sustainability, and an innovative sales model.

The new Lancia Ypsilon: a success story

Enthusiastically embraced by the public and press, the new Lancia Ypsilon was launched in Milan last February. The first vehicle of Lancia’s new era features best-in-class versatility, efficiency, and sustainability. Conceived, developed, and designed in Turin, the new model is meant for a modern and eco-conscious customer. As proof of the success of Lancia’s strategy, the new vehicle has already received more than 11,000 orders since its launch and has been warmly embraced during recent initiatives across Italy, including a new roadshow in major cities and the exciting “Experience Days” which are enjoying immense popularity. Last but not least, 2025 will mark Lancia’s return to motorsports, as the brand seeks to reestablish its presence on the contemporary racing scene. The star of this comeback is the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF, which pays tribute to the glorious rally heritage of the most winning brand in history. Simultaneously, next year will be dedicated to the relaunch of the haloed HF name, which will first make an appearance on the Ypsilon and later show up on the Gamma and the new Delta with the “HF Integrale” label. Lancia is back!

SOURCE: Stellantis