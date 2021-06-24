New generation DAF trucks come alive digitally

DAF Trucks is making its brand New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ come alive on computer screens and mobile devices with a stunning augmented reality app and a fully immersive online virtual experience – an industry first. Both applications reflect DAF’s New Generation slogan ‘Start the Future’.
Virtual drive
Together with the New Generation DAF app, the DAF Virtual Experience, an immersive and interactive online environment, has been launched, which convincingly emulates its physical equivalent at DAF’s onsite Experience Centre in Eindhoven. This virtual domain offers shows, presentations, videos, a live chat and even the possibility to register for a virtual drive in the New Generation XG and XG⁺. A visit to the DAF Museum and a virtual web shop are also included. More features will be added during the year.
Discover features
At the heart of this Virtual Experience is the ‘Start the Future’ showroom. Here, visitors can get up close and personal with the New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ and discover some of the important features that make this new line of trucks so revolutionary.
High-end gaming environment
Richard Zink, Director Marketing & Sales: “The DAF Virtual Experience has been designed to work on all devices – desktop and mobile. It is responsive, rapid and much more than just a video production, with the look and feel of a high-end gaming environment. The New Generation DAF app and the DAF Virtual Experience are part of a comprehensive digital launch of a new generation of trucks, and at the same time ushers in a new generation in communications too.”
SOURCE: DAF