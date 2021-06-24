New generation DAF trucks come alive digitally

DAF Trucks is making its brand New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ come alive on computer screens and mobile devices with a stunning augmented reality app and a fully immersive online virtual experience

Both applications reflect DAF's New Generation slogan 'Start the Future'.

With the interactive augmented reality New Generation DAF app – downloadable via the app stores at Google Play and Apple – each detail of the New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ is just a swipe away on the display of any mobile device. Using the camera of your mobile phone or tablet, the software can place the truck where you want it. Right on top of a desk, in a parking area or even in a living room. App-users can then explore the truck from all angles, both inside and out, and discover all the details and features without leaving the seat.