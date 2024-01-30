Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2023 and calendar year 2023

December

2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/04-23/12) Calendar Year 2023

(23/01-23/12) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 41,624 94.4 369,905 113.3 500,638 113.6 Overseas Production*1 33,677 78.8 378,130 90.7 523,372 91.6 Total 75,301 86.7 748,035 100.6 1,024,010 101.1 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 3,063 85.1 31,743 94.5 45,877 93.3 Minicars Total 5,665 163.7 43,736 144.5 57,861 139.8 Grand Total 8,728 123.6 75,479 118.2 103,738 114.6 Exports Total 31,021 131.8 186,415 112.7 245,581 110.5

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : December 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023

( 94.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

December 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023

( 78.8% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023

( 86.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

December 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023

( 123.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since October, 2023

( 131.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 32,397 units : 78.0% year-on-year

China 0 units : 0% year-on-year

Thailand18,020 units : 86.9% year-on-year

Indonesia 8,733 units : 76.4% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 50 units : 13.6% year-on-year

North America 19,768 units : 156.6% year-on-year

Europe 616 units : 39.0% year-on-year

[ Summary : Calendar Year 2023 ( January 2023 – December 2023) ]

< Domestic Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021

( 113.6% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calendar year 2022

( 91.6% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021

( 101.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021

( 114.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021

( 110.5% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 511,794 units : 93.6% year-on-year

China 3,367 units : 7% year-on-year

Thailand 274,575 units : 4% year-on-year

Indonesia153,819 units : 101.1% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 2,861 units : 47.4% year-on-year

North America 118,255 units : 118.5% year-on-year

Europe 15,849 units : 56.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors