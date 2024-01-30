Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2023 and calendar year 2023

December
2023		Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/12)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/12)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production41,62494.4369,905113.3500,638113.6
Overseas Production*133,67778.8378,13090.7523,37291.6

Total

75,30186.7748,035100.61,024,010101.1
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total3,06385.131,74394.545,87793.3
Minicars Total5,665163.743,736144.557,861139.8

Grand Total

8,728123.675,479118.2103,738114.6

Exports Total

31,021131.8186,415112.7245,581110.5

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : December 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023
(   94.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

December 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
(   78.8% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023
(   86.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

December 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 123.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since October, 2023
( 131.8% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 32,397 units  : 78.0% year-on-year

  • China 0 units :   0% year-on-year
  • Thailand18,020 units : 86.9% year-on-year
  • Indonesia 8,733 units : 76.4% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 50 units  :   13.6% year-on-year

North America 19,768 units  : 156.6% year-on-year

Europe 616 units  :   39.0% year-on-year

[ Summary : Calendar Year 2023 ( January 2023 – December 2023) ]

< Domestic Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 113.6% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calendar year 2022
(   91.6% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 101.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 114.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 110.5% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 511,794 units  :  93.6% year-on-year

  • China 3,367 units :    7% year-on-year
  • Thailand 274,575 units :  4% year-on-year
  • Indonesia153,819 units : 101.1% year-on-year

 < Exports >

Asia 2,861 units  :   47.4% year-on-year

North America 118,255 units  : 118.5% year-on-year

Europe 15,849 units  :   56.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

