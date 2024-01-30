Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2023 and calendar year 2023

|December
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-23/12)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/01-23/12)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|41,624
|94.4
|369,905
|113.3
|500,638
|113.6
|Overseas Production*1
|33,677
|78.8
|378,130
|90.7
|523,372
|91.6
Total
|75,301
|86.7
|748,035
|100.6
|1,024,010
|101.1
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|3,063
|85.1
|31,743
|94.5
|45,877
|93.3
|Minicars Total
|5,665
|163.7
|43,736
|144.5
|57,861
|139.8
Grand Total
|8,728
|123.6
|75,479
|118.2
|103,738
|114.6
Exports Total
|31,021
|131.8
|186,415
|112.7
|245,581
|110.5
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : December 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023
( 94.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
December 2023･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 78.8% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since September, 2023
( 86.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
December 2023･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 123.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
December 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since October, 2023
( 131.8% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 32,397 units : 78.0% year-on-year
- China 0 units : 0% year-on-year
- Thailand18,020 units : 86.9% year-on-year
- Indonesia 8,733 units : 76.4% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 50 units : 13.6% year-on-year
North America 19,768 units : 156.6% year-on-year
Europe 616 units : 39.0% year-on-year
[ Summary : Calendar Year 2023 ( January 2023 – December 2023) ]
< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 113.6% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2023･･･First consecutive year-on-year decrease since calendar year 2022
( 91.6% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 101.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since calendar year 2021
( 114.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Calendar Year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2021
( 110.5% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 511,794 units : 93.6% year-on-year
- China 3,367 units : 7% year-on-year
- Thailand 274,575 units : 4% year-on-year
- Indonesia153,819 units : 101.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 2,861 units : 47.4% year-on-year
North America 118,255 units : 118.5% year-on-year
Europe 15,849 units : 56.9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors