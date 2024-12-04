Mercedes-Benz introduces intelligent notes app for enhanced productivity

With the introduction of its new speech-enabled note-taking app, MBUX Notes, Mercedes‑Benz is further expanding its in-car generative AI capabilities to elevate the digital experience for drivers and passengers alike

With the introduction of its new speech-enabled note-taking app, MBUX Notes, Mercedes‑Benz is further expanding its in-car generative AI capabilities to elevate the digital experience for drivers and passengers alike. The in-house developed app enables hands-free, multilingual voice notes – from grocery lists and meeting agendas to capturing and organising ideas for a blog or renovation project. The Notes app, one of the first intelligent, in-car note-taking apps using generative AI offered by a carmaker, gives customers a safer and more comfortable way to use their drive time more productively. Utilising end-to-end encryption between the car and backend, the anonymised voice notes are sent to the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud, where they’re summarised and structured using Open AI’s GPT-4o generative AI. Once a user has finished a note, they can ask MBUX Notes to read back the intelligent summary to them before sharing the notes via an expanding selection of email clients. This functionality makes it convenient to access notes beyond the vehicle. MBUX Notes can also be connected to a growing list of other popular note-taking and productivity apps.

The MBUX Notes app is already available for customers in 30 European markets, with nine further markets – including the USA and Japan – soon to follow. The app is available in Mercedes-Benz models with the third-generation MBUX Infotainment system[1] and an active MBUX Entertainment Package Plus subscription[2].

At a glance

Concept

Elevates the in-car digital experience and functions to boost productivity

The use of generative AI supports a safer and more seamless user experience

Functionality

Enables secure, hands-free voice notes with multilingual capabilities while driving

Intelligent, AI-based (Open AI GPT-4o) summarisation and structurisation of the user’s thoughts

Notes are provided as a concise bullet point list

Easy note-sharing via personal email clients, starting with Gmail and Microsoft Outlook

Further notes-processing via popular note-taking apps (initially OneNote and Outlook Notes)

Enhanced privacy and data security: Notes and data are not permanently stored by OpenAI or other third-party companies

Availability

The app is available in models with third-generation MBUX and active MBUX Entertainment Package Plus

Available in 30 European markets since December 3, 2024:

Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia, Hungary and Cyprus

Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Great Britain, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia, Hungary and Cyprus Nine further markets soon to follow: USA, Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand

[1] Model lines: E-Class (A214/S214), CLE (W236/A236), C-Class (W205/S205, CY24/1) and GLC (X254, CY24/1)

[2] To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. The Digital Extras presented and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on time, the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected optional equipment and country.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz