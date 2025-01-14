Major contract for Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Amazon delivers order of more than 140 eActros 600 for the UK

Largest e-truck (eHGV) order to date for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Amazon

Amazon has placed its largest-ever order of more than 200 battery-electric heavy goods vehicles – and has selected the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 – also the largest order for electric trucks in the history of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Over the next 18 months, the eActros 600 trucks will be deployed across high-mileage routes in Amazon’s middle-mile network in the UK and Germany transporting cargo containers to and from Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations. Before placing the order, Amazon undertook testing of a prototype eActros 600 at one of its logistics centres in Germany.

More than 140 of the eActros 600 trucks will be deployed in the UK and are expected to transport more than 300 million packages each year with no exhaust emissions once fully operational.

Amazon intends to install additional fast charging infrastructure across its key UK sites, including 360kW electric charging points capable of charging the eActros 600 trucks from 20 to 80 per cent in just over an hour. The electric trucks have a range of 310 miles (500 km) on a full charge.

Karin Rådström, Chairwoman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, commented: “We are very pleased that Amazon, a pioneer in the transformation towards alternative drives, has chosen the eActros 600, a gamechanger for sustainable transportation.”

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK Limited commented: “Since suppling the 7.5T Fuso eCanter in 2021, we are excited to continue to build on this electric journey with our partners at Amazon. This order of more than 140 eActros 600 for the UK signifies their understanding of the importance these trucks will have as they drive to reach their net-zero carbon emissions targets.”

Stuart Jeggo, Sales & Marketing Director of Daimler Truck UK Limited said: “This groundbreaking order from our partners at Amazon solidifies the status of the eActros 600 in the electric truck market. Many months of hard work from both sides have gone into making this all possible. I’m excited to see these trucks grace the UK’s roads in 2025.”

James Venables, Head of Future Sustainability of Daimler Truck UK Limited added: “Winning the prestigious award of International Truck of the Year for 2025 was an incredible accolade for the eActros 600 and this order from Amazon really validates the truck as the technology leader in its class. It is also further acknowledgement of the value the eActros 600 has to a pioneering company with their sights firmly set on a net-zero future. Our dealer network is primed and ready to support Amazon as we look forward to welcoming these electric trucks on the road in the UK later this year.”

Andreas Marschner, Vice President of Worldwide Operations Sustainability at Amazon, said: “The order of more than 200 eActros 600 underlines our commitment to being a leader in electrifying our transportation network in Europe. It is the biggest electric heavy truck order by Amazon to date anywhere in the world and is an important step as we work to achieve our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040.”

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz