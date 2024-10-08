JTEKT India Limited establishes new production base

JTEKT Corporation has established an automotive parts manufacturing base in India, JTEKT India Limited

JTEKT Corporation (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, President and CEO: Yoshihito Kondo, hereinafter referred to as “JTEKT”) has established an automotive parts manufacturing base in India, JTEKT INDIA LIMITED (President and CEO: Hitoshi Mogi, hereinafter referred to as “JIN”). In order to follow the future development of the Indian automobile market, we have decided to construct a new plant, JIN’s eigth, in India.

JTEKT is working to strengthen its management and business structure by rebuilding its global structure under its second medium-term management plan from 2024 to 2027.

In the growing Indian market, we will expand sales with a focus on auto parts by investing resources in line with growth.

The establishment of a new production base was carried out as part of this effort, and through this new factory we will provide JTEKT solutions to customers in the Indian market.

[Outline of the new factory]

１．Factory name Gujarat factory ２．Construction site (address) State Highway No. 7, Village- Jalisana, Sub-Division- Mandal, District- Ahmadabad ３．Investment amount 2,500Mn INR (approx. 3.5 billion yen) ４．Production start (planned) Year 2027 ５．Production items C-EPS, MSG, CVJ, HUB ６．New factory site area 118,484㎡ ７．New factory building area 24,900㎡ ８．Number of employees (planned) 600

※：C-EPS: Column type electric power steering, MSG: Manual Steering Gear,CVJ: Constant Velocity Joint, HUB: Hub unit bearing

[JTEKT INDIA LIMITED Overview]

Established: 1984

Capital: 254,280,483 INR

Business content: Automotive parts manufacturing

Number of employees: 3,450 people

Number of locations: 7 locations- (head office/Gurgaon factory, 3 factories in Dharuhera,

Chennai factory, 2 factories in Bawal)

