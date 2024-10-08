JTEKT India Limited establishes new production base

JTEKT Corporation (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, President and CEO: Yoshihito Kondo, hereinafter referred to as “JTEKT”) has established an automotive parts manufacturing base in India, JTEKT INDIA LIMITED (President and CEO: Hitoshi Mogi, hereinafter referred to as “JIN”). In order to follow the future development of the Indian automobile market, we have decided to construct a new plant, JIN’s eigth, in India.
JTEKT is working to strengthen its management and business structure by rebuilding its global structure under its second medium-term management plan from 2024 to 2027.
In the growing Indian market, we will expand sales with a focus on auto parts by investing resources in line with growth.
The establishment of a new production base was carried out as part of this effort, and through this new factory we will provide JTEKT solutions to customers in the Indian market.
[Outline of the new factory]
|１．Factory name
|Gujarat factory
|２．Construction site (address)
|State Highway No. 7, Village- Jalisana, Sub-Division- Mandal, District- Ahmadabad
|３．Investment amount
|2,500Mn INR (approx. 3.5 billion yen)
|４．Production start (planned)
|Year 2027
|５．Production items
|C-EPS, MSG, CVJ, HUB
|６．New factory site area
|118,484㎡
|７．New factory building area
|24,900㎡
|８．Number of employees (planned)
|600
※：C-EPS: Column type electric power steering, MSG: Manual Steering Gear,CVJ: Constant Velocity Joint, HUB: Hub unit bearing
[JTEKT INDIA LIMITED Overview]
Established: 1984
Capital: 254,280,483 INR
Business content: Automotive parts manufacturing
Number of employees: 3,450 people
Number of locations: 7 locations- (head office/Gurgaon factory, 3 factories in Dharuhera,
Chennai factory, 2 factories in Bawal)
