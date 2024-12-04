Jongho Park announced as new President of Hankook Tire Europe

New position commences on 1st December 2024

New Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President for Hankook Tire Europe: from 1st December 2024, Jongho Park will lead the premium tyre manufacturer’s operations in its key European market. He takes over the role from Sanghoon Lee, who will be assuming responsibility for Hankook Tire & Technology as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Jongho Park joined the Hankook Tire Group in 2015, serving as Chief Purchasing Officer (CPO) and head of the Korea Business Headquarters. Before joining Hankook, he accumulated ten years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at Deloitte, and 15 years as COO at Humax, one of South Korea’s first-generation venture companies. Jongho Park was born in 1966 and holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from Yonsei University in Seoul.

“I’m very much looking forward to my new role here in Hankook’s European Headquarter, particularly because Europe is one of our core markets and is currently undergoing a profound transformation in the mobility sector,” says Jongho Park. “Our most important task will be to play a key role in shaping this transformation through our innovation and continuing to strengthen the market position of our company,” continues the new President and COO of Hankook Tire Europe.

SOURCE: Hankook