GM: How hands-free driving tech is shaping safer driving habits

When GM introduced Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driving tech, it came equipped with another industry first: a driver attention system. This system combines a small camera on the steering column, combined with infrared LEDs on the steering wheel to monitor the driver’s head and eye position when Super Cruise is engaged. If the driver isn’t paying sufficient attention, the system goes through a series of alerts to re-engage their focus.

Our team recognized the potential for this driver attention system to encourage better driving habits and unlock various safety features to assist drivers even without Super Cruise engaged. Anticipating upcoming regulations and market trends, we evolved the driver attention system to Driver Attention Assist.

Today, GM models like the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ and the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, incorporate Driver Attention Assist, which monitors multiple key areas:

Detecting driver fatigue

On select vehicles in our international markets – in this case, Australia – the system detects early signs of driver drowsiness by analyzing subtle cues such as yawning, blink patterns and blink duration combined with driver response time to alerts.

What happens: When signs of fatigue appear, a coffee cup icon on the instrument panel suggests a rest break, while the haptic seat vibrates or chimes sound to alert the driver. In case of severe drowsiness, the center screen offers helpful options to boost driver engagement: phone a friend, play music, or navigate to the nearest rest area.

Recognizing short duration distracted driver:

When a driver looks away from the road frequently for short spurts – for example, while using a smartphone – the system assesses how many times the driver looks away in a 30 second period before giving an alert.

What happens: A message appears on the instrument panel, prompting the driver to “keep eyes on road”, while the haptic seat vibrates or chimes sound to re-engage the driver.

Managing long duration distracted driver:

The system also recognizes when a driver continuously looks away for an extended period.

What happens: If the driver continues to look away, a message prompts them to “keep eyes on road”, while the haptic seat vibrates or chimes sound to re-engage the driver.

According to the NHTSA, around 20% of crashes are directly attributed to driver states such as distraction, fatigue, medical events, and intoxication. By providing real-time, gentle reminders to stay engaged, these alerts are an essential step toward safer roads. And we’re committed to continuing to explore other ways that our driver attention system can help drivers reach their destinations safely – like intervening when drivers need additional assistance.

Automatic Lane Change and Lane Change on Demand are not available while trailering.

Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com, chevysupercruise.com, Super Cruise Driver Assistance – Hands-Free Driving | Buick or gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

SOURCE: GM