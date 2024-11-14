Geely Holding supports strategic integration between Zeekr and Lynk & Co

Geely Holding Group welcomes the intention of its invested new energy brands, Zeekr and Lynk & Co, to seek greater synergies through a proposed combination, which would create a strong global entity

Geely Holding Group welcomes the intention of its invested new energy brands, Zeekr and Lynk & Co, to seek greater synergies through a proposed combination, which would create a strong global entity. The proposed move aims to accelerate technology synergies between the two brands, streamline product portfolios, and boost talent development, ultimately leading to greater global sales volume.

As part of the reorganisation, Geely Holding will support its subsidiary Zeekr Intelligent Technology intention to own a majority stake in Lynk & Co by acquiring shares held by Geely Holding and Volvo Cars. After the completion of the transactions, Zeekr will hold 51% shareholding in Lynk & Co, while the remaining 49% will continue to be held by a wholly own subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings.

At the same time, Geely Auto plans to increase its stake in Zeekr to approximately 62.8%, further supporting the close collaboration of Geely Auto, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands, improving industrial synergies, hardware and software commonality, supply chain efficiency, after sales service, and accelerating the creation of a stronger global group.

Eric Li (Li Shufu), Chairman of Geely Holding, said “This integration is a key measure for Geely Holding to implement its long-term strategic plans. The coordination and integration of our brands supports their sustainable operations and generates greater synergies that benefit sales, services, revenue, and product competitiveness allowing our companies to provide greater value and opportunities to both global consumers and shareholders.”

SOURCE: Geely