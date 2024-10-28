Geely Auto launches user brand “GEELY GO”, opening a new era of user co-creation

Geely Auto announced its first user brand GEELY GO. Adhering to Geely's mission to "create an inclusive mobility ecosystem that exceeds expectations", this brand was formally revealed during the first-year anniversary celebration event of the brand in Mexico

Geely Auto announced its first user brand GEELY GO. Adhering to Geely’s mission to “create an inclusive mobility ecosystem that exceeds expectations”, this brand was formally revealed during the first-year anniversary celebration event of the brand in Mexico.

The term “GO” means that Geely Owners is the priority of the brand and the whole program. Internally, GEELY GO seamlessly connects the resources from sales, after-sales, and brand segments to optimizing the entire vehicle lifecycle experience that covers every mile of driving. Externally, GEELY GO is committed to building a tightly-bond global user community based on smartly connected user experience.

Localized user community to deepen emotional connection

With diversified and innovative user activities, Geely Auto establishes in-depth interaction with consumers by building a warm user community that integrates local culture. For example, Geely organized events like watching football games at its flagship stores in South American countries, immersing in the local culture of loving football and turning the flagship stores into gathering places for football fans. Through these immersive interactions, Geely has formed deep emotional resonance with consumers and created a unique experience for users.

A strong commitment to social responsibility

Adhering to the values of “Let the world feel love”, Geely Auto has always focused on giving back to the earth by actively participating in local public welfare and community empowerment. In Eastern Europe, Geely sponsored several charity marathons to raise funds for people with rare diseases. In Mexico, Geely donated dog food to many shelters across the country to support local stray animal rescue projects. By demonstrating its commitment to make a positive impact, Geely Auto aims to inspire customers to believe in and create a better future together.

End-to-end service to elevate the global user experience

Geely Auto has carried out a variety of after-sales service activities around the world to provide safe, worry-free, and reliable vehicle protection throughout the life cycle. In order to hear authentic and instant voices from the user, Geely regularly organizes focus groups that contain early adopters and seed users, so as to accelerate the localized implementation of products and service models. In addition, Geely launched after-sales service activities that are easily accessed by the user – such as vehicle inspection and maintenance services in shopping malls and outdoor venues. In the future, Geely will continue to standardize and optimize customer service worldwide to enhance user experience.

Product ambassador that links to brand value

With high-value vehicles and services as a bridge, Geely Auto has cultivated an owner club with local influencers, key opinion leaders, and community leaders. They are the bridge between the brand and local communities, making the binding closer with emotional connection and same alike mindset. Katherinne González, a well-known Instagram blogger in Costa Rica, is a Coolray owner who not only actively participates in many Geely user activities and brand events, but also deeply echos Geely’s inclusive brand value, showing the power of women in International Women’s Day marketing activities. These influential car owners establish a deep emotional bond with the Geely brand based on high-value driving and service experiences.

SOURCE: Geely