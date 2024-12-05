Fully electric Volvo EX30 SUV scores maximum five-star rating in latest Euro NCAP safety tests

It may be our smallest ever SUV, but the Volvo EX30 is also a proud flagbearer of our longstanding and well-known position as a leader in automotive safety

In fact, the EX30 has just scored a maximum five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing, confirming that our small, fully electric SUV looks after both you and others in hectic urban environments.

Euro NCAP is a leading independent car safety assessment programme in Europe and helps customers to make informed decisions about the safety performance of cars on the market.

“While we always design our cars to be safe in the real world and not only to excel in safety ratings, this result underscores the strong safety credentials of the EX30,” said Åsa Haglund, the head of our Safety Centre. “With the EX30, we have taken our city safety to the next level, by creating a small SUV that looks after you as well as other traffic participants on busy city streets.”

As our smallest SUV, the EX30 is as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car. With safety systems developed through our unique safety knowledge gained from research in real-world accidents for over 50 years, it is designed to help protect its driver and passengers in the event of a crash in real life.

It does so through modern restraint technology, as well as a structural design that fulfills our pioneering in-house safety requirements. These ambitious requirements often exceed official testing requirements and are designed to prepare our cars for various real-world scenarios which can sometimes be far more complicated than standardised testing.

In addition to our consistently high standards for protective safety, the EX30 also comes with an advanced suite of active safety features that are designed to help you avoid and mitigate collisions or risks. For example, an advanced driver alert system comes as standard and looks out for you when you’re not at your best.

In the city, the intersection auto brake on the EX30 is designed to help you prevent or mitigate accidents at intersections. If another car crosses your path in front unexpectedly, the automatic brake intervention feature is designed to bring the car to a stop.

The EX30 also includes a door opening alert. It can warn you through visual and audio cues, if activated, whenever you are about to open the door in front of, say, a passing cyclist. So-called dooring incidents are responsible for a significant number of cycling crashes and when turned on, the door opening alert can help reduce such incidents.

