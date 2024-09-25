Duvenbeck and Geely Farizon seal their strategic partnership

Chinese automobile group appoints Duvenbeck as logistics partner for Europe / Duvenbeck expands fleet with Farizon Homtruck e-trucks

The Duvenbeck Group sealed a strategic partnership with Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon) during the course of the IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 fair in Hanover. For both companies, this cooperation arrangement marks an important milestone in their joint mission to develop innovative and sustainable logistics solutions. The agreement was signed by Hakan Bicil, the CEO of the Duvenbeck Group, and Mike Fan, the CEO of Farizon. Others attending the formal ceremony included: Wolfgang Kortus, the CPO of the Duvenbeck Group, Moritz Kiepen, the Head of Corporate Development, Shangguan Yunfei, the Vice President of Farizon, and Cook Xue, the General Manager of International Marketing at Farizon.

By integrating the resources of both companies, the aim is to strengthen the use of battery-powered electric commercial vehicles in European logistics operations and create a sustainable business model. The win-win partnership not only offers the Duvenbeck Group the possibility of reducing its ecological footprint, but also of consolidating its position as a pioneer in the field of green logistics. Working together, Duvenbeck and Farizon are planning to revolutionise the logistics sector and pave the way for an emission-free future.

The Duvenbeck Group will integrate the Farizon Homtrucks into its fleet as part of this strategic partnership. The delivery of the first 50 vehicles is planned to take place next year. In its role as the preferred logistics partner in Europe, Duvenbeck will support Farizon in its expansion plans and together they will press ahead with the green transformation of the European goods traffic market. “By using the Farizon Homtrucks, we’re sending a clear signal to promote our joint goal of making transport operations for goods more environmentally-friendly and of actively promoting decarbonisation,” Hakan Bicil, the Duvenbeck CEO, explained at the ceremony marking the signing of the agreement in Hanover. “Our partnership is a ground-breaking step to enable us to introduce forward-looking logistics solutions that focus on both efficiency and sustainability.”

Farizon, which is a subsidiary of the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers in the field of electromobility and is part of one of the largest automobile groups in the world, which includes the Volvo Cars, Polestar and Smart brands, among others. As the strategic partner of Farizon, Duvenbeck will play a leading role in developing environmentally-friendly logistics solutions in Europe and, at the same time, make a significant contribution towards creating a CO2-neutral future.

