DHL Supply Chain continues its partnership with Volkswagen Slovakia

DHL Supply Chain is pleased to announce the extension of its long-standing partnership with Volkswagen Slovakia. The collaboration, which began in 2010, was contractually agreed for the next five years after a successful selection process. DHL Supply Chain’s thus strengthens its position as a key logistics partner to the automotive industry.

Under the new agreement, DHL Supply Chain Slovakia will continue to provide intra-company logistics services for the Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava, including supplying production lines at the plant. Leveraging extensive experience in automotive logistics, DHL Supply Chain will support the production facility in maintaining the highest production standards.

Full range of logistics services under one roof

The Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava, spanning an area of more than two square kilometers, produces eight models under four different Volkswagen Group brands. DHL Supply Chain provides comprehensive internal logistics solutions for the plant, including freight management, receipt of production materials and material handling, packaging management, and the delivery of components at the right time and in the right quantity based on individual production cycle cadence. With over 2,400 employees on site, DHL’s logistics experts ensure a smooth process, making an important contribution to production efficiency.

“The extension of our partnership is confirmation of the reliability and quality of the services we provide,” says Peter Benda, Business Unit Director at DHL Supply Chain Slovakia. “Our role is to understand the needs and requirements of our partner and work together to develop optimal logistics solutions and innovations, which include automation and digitalization. We are delighted to continue supporting Volkswagen Slovakia with our expertise in intra-company logistics and look forward to further successful collaboration.”

“In these extremely challenging times, when we face global supply chain shortages, having a reliable and flexible logistics partner is more important than ever. I believe that together we will be able to overcome all current and future challenges,” says Juraj Mráz, Head of Logistics at Volkswagen Slovakia.

The partnership in Slovakia is just one part of a broader cooperation between DHL Supply Chain and Volkswagen in various markets, making DHL Supply Chain one of the key logistics partners to the automotive industry.

SOURCE: DHL