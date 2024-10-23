DHL highlights future trends in the automotive industry and their impact on logistics

The expert analysis will be presented in a video series, focusing on four key themes: Electrification & Connectivity, Resilience & Agility, Sustainability, and Shared & Digital Mobility

DHL, the world’s leading logistics provider, today launches a comprehensive analysis of future trends in the automotive industry and their direct impact on the logistics landscape. In the coming months, leading experts from the automotive and logistics sectors will discuss key developments shaping the transformation of mobility and their effects on supply chains. The expert analysis will be presented in a video series, focusing on four key themes: Electrification & Connectivity, Resilience & Agility, Sustainability, and Shared & Digital Mobility. Additionally, an interactive Subsector Barometer explains how and to what extent these trends are impacting specific automotive segments, such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and component manufacturers.

“Automotive companies have to optimize their logistics processes to meet the increasing demands of this rapidly changing industry,” says Fathi Tlatli, Global Auto-Mobility Sector President at DHL. “With our approach and the expert voices involved, we want to intensify the discussion about the profound transformation the automotive industry is undergoing, driven by electrification and increasing connectivity. This requires more resilient supply chains that can cope with both unexpected peaks in demand and bottlenecks, such as shortages of critical components, delays in transportation, or disruptions in raw material supplies.”

Renowned companies and organizations share their perspectives

The expert series will feature renowned companies and organizations such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Consulting, CATL, the World Economic Forum, Goodyear, Michelin, and Volvo Trucks. Over several months, representatives from these organizations will exclusively share their insights on the transformations occurring in the automotive industry.

“Driven by sustainability, efficiency, digitalization, urbanization, and how we live and work, transport has become electrified, more automated, and even shared,” emphasizes Lukas Neckermann, Managing Director of Neckermann Strategic Advisors, who is also involved in the series. “The impact is beyond auto mobility, it calls for partnerships with energy companies, infrastructure providers, insurers, supply chain managers, tech providers, and governments.”

Electrification & connectivity – drivers of the mobility transformation

The analysis series kicks off with a focus on Electrification & Connectivity, featuring insights from experts at Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Consulting, CATL, and Volvo Trucks. The transition to electromobility and the growing connectivity of vehicles are highlighted as pivotal drivers of the transformation of mobility. Electric vehicle (EV) market penetration is projected to reach approximately 20 percent by 2025. This global momentum is evidenced by the expansion of battery factories in countries like Hungary and significant investments in production facilities and charging infrastructure in nations such as Mexico.

Additionally, sustainability initiatives in automotive logistics are increasingly focusing on the entire life cycle of batteries. This includes developing processes to recycle and extend the useful life of batteries through second-life applications, which are crucial for conserving resources and reducing environmental impact.

DHL supports innovation in the automotive industry with tailored logistics solutions

These and other developments impose new demands on logistics. The ability to devise innovative solutions for the storage and transportation of batteries, along with the creation of seamless, flexible, and resilient supply chains, will be crucial for the long-term success of both car manufacturers and logistics providers.

The analysis also reinforces DHL’s role as a strategic partner throughout the mobility value chain. DHL aims to be the preferred partner for resilient and compliant EV supply chains. This commitment is exemplified by DHL’s network of EV Centers of Excellence in key regions worldwide, including the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia, the UAE, Italy, and the UK. These centers specialize in seamless, flexible, and integrated end-to-end logistics for EV products, including batteries, electric motors, and automotive parts.

