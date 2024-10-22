DB Schenker pilots Stoneridge’s MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System on North American fleet

Stoneridge, Inc. today announced that DB Schenker, a global leader in supply chain management and logistics, is piloting its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) on its North American fleet

Stoneridge, Inc. today announced that DB Schenker, a global leader in supply chain management and logistics, is piloting its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) on its North American fleet. The initial pilot program is underway and includes 75 trucks. Assuming a successful pilot program, DB Schenker intends to expand the implementation of MirrorEye across its entire North American fleet.

MirrorEye, the industry’s leading CMS, replaces traditional mirrors with integrated cameras and monitors, enabling greater safety by reducing blind spots, while providing enhanced vision in challenging operating environments and conditions. The system also includes digital video recording and retrevial capabilities, providing cloud-based on-demand video files that can supporting liability, exoneration and driver training.

“Implementing MirrorEye technology allows us to achieve two critical objectives: enhancing the safety of our drivers and the road we share, which remains our top priority, while also improving fuel efficiency by eliminating traditional mirrors. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to safety and sustainability in our fleet operations,” said George Henry, executive vice president, Land – Region Americas, DB Schenker.

DB Schenker’s decision to install MirrorEye further supports the Company’s comprehensive emissions reduction efforts for CO2-savings across its land transportation business. When mirrors are removed, MirrorEye-equipped trucks can achieve a fuel savings and contribute to reduced carbon emissions.

“MirrorEye is designed with the driver and fleet in mind, offering unmatched visibility and operational efficiency. We’re pleased to collaborate with DB Schenker on this program and support their commitment to improving driver safety and reducing environmental impact,” said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO, Stoneridge.

SOURCE: DB Schenker