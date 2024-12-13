Changes in the Mini management team

Federico Izzo takes over as Head of Mini region Europe

Federico Izzo, currently Head of Mini UK, will take over as Head of the Mini brand for Europe on January 01, 2025. At the same time, Mini UK, previously managed as a separate sales region for Mini, will become part of the European sales region.

Federico joined the BMW Group in 2007. After various management positions, including Head of Marketing BMW and Mini in Italy and Managing Director of the BMW Group in the Czech Republic, he moved to Mini UK in 2022. As Head of the Mini brand in their home market, he has successfully introduced the new Mini family in the UK.

Ulrike von Mirbach, currently heading the Mini brand in Europe, will assume responsibility for brand management and marketing of the Mini brand worldwide on January 01, 2025. At the beginning of her career, she was responsible, amongst others for the BMW brand’s marketing strategy in the German market. From 2015 to 2020, she led the marketing of the Mini brand in Germany. In 2021, she took over as Head of the Mini brand in Germany and moved to the European level just one year later. Ulrike von Mirbach has made a significant contribution to preparing and converting Mini sales in Europe, manufacturers and retailers, to the new direct sales model. To date, ten national Mini distributors are working in the new direct sales model.

Stefan Richmann, Head of the Mini brand: “With Federico Izzo and Ulrike von Mirbach, two very experienced sales and marketing specialists from the Mini brand, are taking on new positions in the Mini management team. Both have made a significant contribution to the successful launch of the new Mini family in the last 14 months. Thanks to their expertise, we will successfully develop our brand into the future.”

Ulrike von Mirbach’s predecessor Sebastian Beuchel will take over as Head of Special Protection Vehicles Sales, Special Customers of the BMW Group on January 01, 2025.

SOURCE: BMW Group