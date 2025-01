Globally acclaimed BYD Sealion 7 eSUV launches today at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BYD India, a subsidiary of BYD, the world’s leading NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer, introduced its highly anticipated BYD Sealion 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The fully electric SUV has also commenced bookings for customers with several benefits valid till February 17, 2025 under the Promotional Booking Offer. Moreover, BYD India also showcased the BYD SEALION 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV with DM-i technology and the stunning Yangwang U8. Celebrating 17 years of successful operations in India, the event exemplified the brand’s commitment to India and pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility innovation.

BYD India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Next-Generation Sustainable mobility: The BYD Sealion 7, a cutting-edge performance eSUV, and the BYD Sealion 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) SUV, are the stars of the showcase, setting new benchmarks in performance, design, and sustainability.

The BYD Sealion 7, a cutting-edge performance eSUV, and the BYD Sealion 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) SUV, are the stars of the showcase, setting new benchmarks in performance, design, and sustainability. Showstopper: The internationally-acclaimed Yangwang U8 made a stunning appearance, epitomising advanced, futuristic technology and redefining luxury and innovation in the EV segment.

The internationally-acclaimed Yangwang U8 made a stunning appearance, epitomising advanced, futuristic technology and redefining luxury and innovation in the EV segment. Current Product Portfolio: BYD’s existing lineup in India — including the award-winning BYD SEAL, the dynamic BYD ATTO 3 SUV, and the spacious BYD eMAX 7 MPV that continue to resonate strongly with Indian consumers — was on display in India’s premier automotive platform.

The BYD Sealion 7 is a Pure Performance fully electric SUV that seamlessly blends oceaninspired aesthetics with cutting-edge innovation. It is a highly successful product with a strong global legacy. Launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it incorporates BYD’s cuttingedge Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC) and the acclaimed CTB (Cell to Body) technology. This integrates BYD’s Blade Battery as a structural element of the chassis, enhancing both safety and performance, while offering increased cabin space, superior handling and an extended range. The BYD Sealion 7 will be introduced in India with an 82.56 kWh battery pack. It will be available in Premium and Performance variants.

The BYD Sealion 7 can accelerate to a 100 km/h in 4.5 secs in the Performance trim, and the Premium, does the same in 6.7 seconds. The BYD Sealion 7 Performance offers a range of 542 kms and the Premium can go 567 kms on a full charge (both range figures as per NEDC test). The Performance takes the power figure to 390 kW and torque to 690 Nm. The Premium variant makes 230 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque. The BYD Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length and 2,930 mm of wheelbase ensuring solid design proportions and ample interior space.

Designed by BYD’s Global Design Director, Wolfgang Egger, the BYD Sealion 7 features sleek, flowing lines, an aerodynamic profile, and a distinctive ‘OCEAN X’ front styling. The interior is equally impressive, with a 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) rotating touchscreen, premium quilted Nappa leather seats, and 128-colour ambient lighting options. Additional highlights include a panoramic glassroof with electric sunshade, a heads-up display, and a quiet cabin designed to minimise noise, vibration, and harshness. With its impressive performance, advanced features, and luxurious design, the BYD Sealion 7 is poised to revolutionise the electric vehicle market in India.

The BYD Sealion 7 offers an unparalleled driving experience, combining comfort, entertainment, and innovative design. It allows for immersive audio with 12 Dynaudio speakers, personalised comfort with ventilated and heated seats, and a 50 W wireless phone charger. The vehicle also houses an intelligent and effortless tailgate, and futuristic dynamic water drop tail lamps.

This Performance eSUV is also equipped with VTOL (Vehicle to Load). This converts the BYD Sealion 7 into a portable power station allowing it to power any electronic device making it a boon in the outdoors or during emergencies.

BYD India has also commenced special benefits for the BYD Sealion 7 customer under the Promotional Booking Offer. Customers can book the BYD Sealion 7 from 18 January, 2025, with prices to be announced on February 17. Under this, customers benefit in the form of an Equal Partnership Offer. In this, customers pay ₹70,000 as the booking amount and BYD contributes an equal ₹70,000. These customers will also receive a complimentary 7 kW charger including installation at a location of their choice. Moreover, customers eligible for this offer will benefit from a 7-year/150,000 km, whichever earlier, warranty on BYD’s Low Voltage Battery. This battery uses the LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) technology. BYD’s Low Voltage Battery is six times lighter than a conventional Low Voltage Battery, five time better in self-discharge consumption and has a 15-year lifespan. This is in addition to the 82.56 kWh Blade Battery powering the BYD Sealion 7 that comes with an 8-year warranty. In addition, the first 70 customers will get an-early delivery of the BYD Sealion 7. Only customers making bookings on or before February 17 can avail of the Promotional Booking Offer.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a milestone event for BYD, as we proudly launch the SEALION 7, a model that epitomises our vision for innovative and sustainable luxury mobility at the congregation. We are also showcasing the BYD SEALION 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV with DM-i technology and the luxurious Yangwang U8. Our lineup represents a breakthrough in automotive technology, setting new standards for what consumers can expect from electric vehicles. We are excited to lead the charge in transforming the industry with products that not only inspire but also contribute meaningfully to a greener future. In line with this, we are set to expand our dealership network to 40 within January and grow our network even further through 2025.”

The BYD Sealion 6, BYD Super Plug-in Hybrid EV has already made a significant impression among international audiences with its capabilities rooted in BYD’s advanced DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligence) platform. This luxury hybrid SUV combines electric and petrol propulsion to deliver a seamless performance characterised by remarkable fuel efficiency. The integration of dual motors not only enhances driving dynamics but also ensures an eco-friendly operation, reflecting BYD’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future.

BYD’s pioneering role in the development of the DM-i platform marks a significant leap forward in hybrid technology, blending the strengths of electric and internal combustion propulsion. The DM-i platform represents an integrated approach that optimises efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience that reduces emissions and conserves energy. This innovative system utilises dual motors to deliver a balanced combination of power and sustainability, setting a new standard in hybrid automotive engineering.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, BYD India also showcased its globally acclaimed, stunning Yangwang U8, which reflects BYD’s top-tier design and engineering, capturing the essence of luxury and technological excellence. The Yangwang U8 epitomises BYD’s philosophy of combining elegance with engineering mastery. Designed for those who seek the perfect blend of style and performance, the U8 boasts a dynamic design that is both bold and sophisticated. Its aerodynamic contours and state-of-the-art features highlight BYD’s meticulous attention to detail and its commitment to quality.

The U8 hosts the capability to do an all-terrain tank turn. Above all, it has the ability to wade and steer in water for 30 minutes. The U8 is based on BYD’s e4 platform that allows Independent Torque Control and Real-time Wheel Torque Regulation. They combine to independently regulate torque at each wheel allowing precise control of the U8’s movement. It also modulates the torque in the wheels in milliseconds, allowing the U8 to stop and move with stability. The e4 platform also allows for waterproofing and body sealing. This allows the U8 to float on water. The platform’s Steering Effects further enhances the U8’s amphibious abilities by replicating the steering effect of a conventional steering system. All these technologies combine to provide the U8 the manoeuvrability to do a tank turn over all terrains and also be usable in deep water making it a one-of-a-kind passenger vehicle.

In India, the BYD SEAL has clinched various Indian and international awards including the prestigious iF Design Award. The BYD portfolio embodies BYD’s commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental responsibility. This portfolio, which includes the BYD ATTO 3 eSUV, the BYD eMAX7 eMPV, and the BYD SEAL electric performance sedan, are also on display at the BYD India pavilion at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Moreover, models from BYD’s Global portfolio never-before-seen in India and some crucial technology built to enhance efficiency and sustainability can also be experienced by visitors.

SOURCE: BYD