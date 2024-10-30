BYD announces the arrival of Maria Grazia Davino as Regional Managing Director in Europe

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, is pleased to announce the arrival of Maria Grazia Davino as the new Regional Managing Director for Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic, effective 1 December 2024

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, is pleased to announce the arrival of Maria Grazia Davino as the new Regional Managing Director for Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic, effective 1 December 2024.

Maria Grazia brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, having held prominent positions with leading OEMs in a variety of markets. She most recently served as UK Group Managing Director at Stellantis, where she led the region’s operations across several brands, and she brings an impressive track record in driving sales operations, retail, finance and marketing strategies at country, region and global levels.

Her other previous roles include a spell as Stellantis’s Senior Vice President for Sales & Marketing in the Enlarged Europe region, during which Maria Grazia led the launch of a new retailer model, as well as CEO and Managing Director positions in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Maria Grazia holds degrees in Philosophy and Economics, reflecting her analytical approach to the complex dynamics of the automotive industry, and she is recognised as an influential figure in the field, a leader dedicated to innovation and progress.

In her new role at BYD, María Grazia will make a key contribution to the strengthening of the company’s operations in Europe, as BYD expands the distribution and reach of its industry-leading automotive technologies.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maria Grazia to our team. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow and innovate in the European automotive landscape.”

SOURCE: BYD