BorgWarner captures North American high voltage silicon carbide inverter business with major global OEM

Largest silicon carbon-based inverter win for BorgWarner and first silicon carbide based inverter win in North America

BorgWarner has secured a contract with a major OEM to supply high voltage inverters for battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms including a variety of passenger cars and trucks. The business award marks the company’s largest major silicon carbide based (SiC) inverter win and the first silicon carbide based inverter win in North America.

“This is a significant business win for BorgWarner, furthering our long-standing relationship with our customer and commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions to the electric vehicle market,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “BorgWarner inverters are energy efficient and offer critical benefits for our customers, including low mass, size optimization, high drive cycle efficiency, high power density and an easily scalable design.”

The inverters leverage BorgWarner’s Viper family of scalable power modules, manufactured with SiC materials for superior efficiency. These specific features allow for a higher voltage operation and higher current densities compared to traditional inverter technologies.

BorgWarner’s inverter performance and scalability, cost, size optimization and global manufacturing footprint contributed to securing the business win. The launch of the inverter is slated for 2024.

SOURCE: BorgWarner