Bertschi Group celebrates arrival of its 1,500th DAF truck

Leveraging positive experiences, Bertschi opts again for the New Generation DAF

The Bertschi Group has proudly received its 1,500th DAF ever. This New Generation DAF XF 480 FT 4×2 tractor joins the international Bertschi fleet, ensuring timely chemical distribution across Europe. Drawing from significant experience with the New Generation DAF vehicles, Bertschi selected the DAF XF for its outstanding efficiency, safety and driver comfort.

Established in 1956 in Dürrenäsch, Switzerland, Bertschi is a family-owned business and European market leader in the intermodal transportation of chemicals by rail, road, and water. Additionally, it is a prominent global provider of ISOtank transportation and value-added logistics services for the chemical industry. The company owns more than 46,000 tank and dry-bulk containers and operates a fleet of 1,000 trucks, with a strong representation of the DAF brand.

‘A reliable and efficient truck’

The 1,500th DAF truck ever ordered by Bertschi will be deployed across Europe. Hans-Jörg Bertschi, Executive Chairman Board of Directors at Bertschi, expressed his enthusiasm for the DAF XF. “These DAF trucks play a crucial role in ensuring efficient first and last mile deliveries within Bertschi’s intermodal operations, complementing the company’s focus on sustainable and integrated transport solutions. The New Generation DAF has proven itself to be both reliable and highly efficient. Our drivers appreciate the luxurious and comfortable cabs.” Hans-Jörg Bertschi continues: “Additionally, the full suite of the latest state-of-the-art safety systems perfectly aligns with our highest standards of safe transport. Moreover, the New Generation DAF can run on HVO and biodiesel. This is crucial as it gives us greater flexibility in utilizing renewable fuels, supporting our efforts towards a more sustainable future.”

“DAF has been a longstanding trusted partner for Bertschi. We are proud that this top chemical transport company has chosen our DAF XF to ensure punctual deliveries,” says Bart Bosmans, DAF Trucks’ Director of Marketing & Sales and member of the Board of Management. “We provide the most efficient, safe, and comfortable trucks on the market, while also focusing on outstanding customer service. We are honoured that Bertschi acknowledges our commitment to these principles.”

SOURCE: DAF