Autoneum: Extension of sustainable polyester-based product portfolio for commercial vehicles

Autoneum continues to expand its sustainable product portfolio for commercial vehicles with new polyester-based side and rear wall panels

Autoneum continues to expand its sustainable product portfolio for commercial vehicles with new polyester-based side and rear wall panels. Their carrier material consists of Propylat PET, the Company’s particularly eco-friendly and fully recyclable Pure technology made of 100 percent polyester. Autoneum’s components thus offer a significantly more sustainable alternative to the composite or thermoset resin panels commonly used in trucks today, which are difficult to recycle. Thanks to the unique material composition of Propylat PET, they also contribute to optimized acoustic and thermal management.

With the establishment of a dedicated Business Unit Commercial Vehicles at the beginning of 2024, Autoneum has set the course for further sustainable and profitable growth in this market segment on a global scale. Manufacturers of medium and heavy trucks as well as agricultural vehicles thus benefit not only from Autoneum’s existing production footprint and comprehensive product and technology portfolio, but also from the Company’s longstanding experience in the development and manufacturing of environmentally friendly monomaterials. Components such as the new polyester-based side and rear wall panels support customers in improving the environmental performance of commercial vehicles and are therefore an important step towards a circular economy also in this vehicle segment.

The carrier material of Autoneum’s sustainable trim components consists of 100 percent polyester. Thanks to the high content of recycled fibers and the excellent end-of-life recyclability of Propylat PET, the side and rear wall panels from Autoneum are considerably more environmentally friendly than the composite or thermoset resin alternatives commonly used in trucks today. Furthermore, additional components can be welded onto the material without the use of adhesives or other chemicals, which further increases the products’ recyclability at the end of their service life. Due to the unique material composition of Propylat PET, the components also improve the acoustic and thermal insulation of the vehicle interior and are characterized by minimal emission of volatile organic compounds as well as low odor. In addition, Autoneum continues to invest in the development of monomaterial components for commercial vehicles, where both the carrier material and the aesthetic surface are made entirely of polyester, thus further advancing the transition to a sustainable circular economy.

Autoneum’s environmentally friendly side and rear wall panels based on Propylat PET have already been awarded for serial production by major European truck manufacturers. They are currently available in Europe and North America.

SOURCE: Autoneum