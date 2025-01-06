Aptiv to showcase world-class ADAS, next-generation in-cabin experience, and advanced power distribution technologies in software-defined vehicles at CES 2025

Aptiv PLC, a global technology leader focused on making the future more safe, green and connected, today announced it will showcase a fleet of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and associated software tools and solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“Aptiv’s CES showcase enables our customers across industrial markets to experience how our advanced technologies and easily configurable solutions empower them to unlock the full potential of software-defined platforms,” said Benjamin Lyon, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Aptiv’s platforms offer unparalleled scalability and flexibility, enabling our partners to meet evolving consumer demands and business needs today and for years to come.”

Live demonstrations of Aptiv’s full-system portfolio will be available to attendees showcasing its industry-leading sensor-to-cloud platform and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), next-generation in-cabin experiences, and high- and low-voltage electrification solutions.