Alan Johnson recognised at Women Automotive Awards 2024 with Allyship Award

Award recognises Alan's dedication to Nissan's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) engagement initiatives in the workplace

Alan Johnson, Senior Vice President, Region Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Nissan AMIEO (African, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania), has been awarded the Allyship Award at the Women Automotive Awards 2024. Alan has been awarded in recognition of his dedication to Nissan’s DEI engagement initiatives in the region, as well as his drive to support women in the workplace.

Stephanie May, Commercial Director at Women Automotive Network commented, “At the Women Automotive Network, we believe allyship is essential to driving real progress in our industry. It’s about building a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed. Alan Johnson from Nissan AMIEO embodies this spirit, and we are proud to present him with the Allyship Award at the Women Automotive Summit Europe. His dedication to fostering an inclusive environment is inspiring and highlights the positive impact allies can have across our sector.”

Commenting on the award recognition, Alan said, “I’m very proud to be receiving the Allyship Award not just for myself, but on behalf of Nissan as a whole. Across the AMIEO region, we want to create an environment where our employees feel valued and empowered. It’s rewarding to see a range of DEI actions and initiatives implemented across the business that help turn our vision into a reality. We know there is still more work to do, and we’re ready to push even further to expand our efforts.”

Alan joined Nissan’s Sunderland Plant in 1991 as a Graduate Engineer – Trim and Chassis. Since then, Alan has worked across Europe in various manufacturing roles before returning to the UK in 2020 to take up the role of Vice President, Manufacturing at the Sunderland Plant. In April 2023, Alan was appointed to his current role and is at the helm of Nissan’s manufacturing and supply chain activities across its diverse AMIEO region.

During his time at Nissan, Alan has always been a key ambassador for DEI. Since taking up his present role, he has actively endorsed a number of actions aimed at supporting women in the workplace such as challenging flexible working practices to make them even more equitable. He has also help steer the implementation of unconscious bias training for the executive team and actively encourages his team to incorporate DEI into their everyday working practices.

Nissan recently published its AMIEO DEI Annual Report FY2023 – marking another step in advancing DEI ambitions in the workplace. The report celebrates DEI progress and reinforces Nissan’s commitment to accountability, transparency and recognition of the priorities going forward including aspiring to increase the representation of women in executive positions across AMIEO to 35% by 2030.

With 19,000 employees speaking 55 languages, representing a region which covers more the 140 markets – the report underscores the value of diversity in driving creativity and innovation which touches every part of the business – from the way cars are designed and built to how Nissan celebrates and empowers the diversity of its talent. Read the full Nissan AMIEO DEI FY2023 Report here.

As part of Nissan’s commitment to fostering DEI in the workplace, more than 50 Nissan employees from across the region attended Women Automotive Summit: Europe – a key event in the calendar dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within the automotive industry. Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, and the AMIEO region is using its unique diversity to drive locally focused action and scalable solutions that contribute to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world for everyone.

SOURCE: Nissan