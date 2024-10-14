10 million and counting: software updates delivered to the BMW Group vehicle fleet reach a new milestone

BMW Remote Software Upgrades for the world’s largest fleet of vehicles with over-the-air update capability

The number of BMW Remote Software Upgrades successfully installed by the BMW Group passed the 10 million mark at the end of September. These upgrades are transmitted over the air to the vehicles and then launched by the customer.

“Today, BMW is able to deliver over-the-air updates to more than nine million vehicles worldwide. And we can update the entire vehicle software in this way,” states Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President Electronics and Software BMW Group. “This capability clearly demonstrates our expertise in the field of software-defined vehicles. The fact that ten million Remote Software Upgrades have now been carried out in vehicles underlines how popular this form of innovation is with our customers.”

BMW sent out its first over-the-air upgrade five years ago. This functionality has since been extended to all brands, model series and drive types. The arrival of the new Operating System 9 means that MINI models can also be updated remotely, as can the Rolls-Royce Spectre. “The Remote Software Upgrade facility allows us to keep improving our vehicles without the need for a workshop visit,” Grote continues. “This brings greater comfort and safety for our customers and also offers them new features and functional improvements from time to time.”

Indeed, the BMW Remote Software Upgrade technology has enabled numerous new functions and functional improvements to be rolled out to customer vehicles. In addition to comfort and safety features, the updates have also benefited infotainment, driving, drive system and driver assistance capability. A recent customer study confirmed the importance of regular updates for product enhancement.

The BMW Group is set to build on its leading position in this area over the coming weeks and months with a series of further upgrades including attractive model-specific features such as a Silent Mode1) and a new Curve Ahead View2) in the Head-Up Display for ‘seeing around bends’ virtually.

Connectivity is turning cars into smart mobility partners.

The BMW Group is a pioneering force in the field of connected driving. BMW has set the standard for the rest of the industry with over 22 million connected vehicles worldwide to date. Functions that have been purpose developed for electric vehicles – such as “Max Range” for maximising operating range and charging-optimised route planning – provide innovative solutions for everyday driving. With the introduction of digital premium vehicle features of this kind, the BMW Group proves time and again that compelling digital innovation and customer centricity are firmly embedded in the company’s DNA.

1) Available for models with BMW Operating System 8.5 or 9 in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium

2) Available for models with BMW Operating System 9 and Head-Up Display in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium

SOURCE: BMW Group