Why ultra-low NOx solutions can benefit a post Euro VI strategy

June 22, 2020 – 8am (Detroit) | 2pm (Stuttgart) | 5:30pm (New Delhi)

As a result of upcoming ultra-low NOx emission legislation in North America, a highly efficient exhaust aftertreatment system combined with a suitable control architecture, adequate ‘engine out’ NOx emissions and rapid heat-up measures will become mandatory.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, different aftertreatment concepts will be compared in terms of emission achievement, definition of NOx engine out emissions and suitable thermal management measures. Using a 2-stage selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system not only allows high DeNOx-conversion immediately after cold start, but also provides additional opportunities for passive regeneration, PN filtration efficiency, DeNOx balancing and diagnostic strategy.

Dr. Klaus Hadl, Lead Engineer Exhaust Aftertreatment Development at AVL, and Bernhard Raser, Product Line Manager ICE Powertrain Truck & Bus at AVL, will give insights into AVL’s view on targeting ultra-low NOx emissions and how the results from AVL’s ultra-low NOx demonstrator engine can be used to derive strategies for post Euro VI legislation.

