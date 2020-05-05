Why the smart city is the perfect example of end-to-end intelligent data solutions

May 19, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The concept of the smart city is everywhere, and the role of digitalization is becoming increasingly important.

Soon, smart city infrastructure will become part of the connected eco-system, with devices sending and receiving data for perfect end-user connectivity. In the future, an established data infrastructure will be essential for intelligent data processing and connectivity.

In this free Automotive World webinar, AVL’s Gerhard Schagerl, Product Line Manager Data Intelligence, Market and Theresa Keller, Department Manager Digitalization outline the importance of end-to-end connections, the roles of the user and the sensor, and the need to bring data into the backend.

The presentation includes a use case of battery lifetime prediction, which helps optimise bus fleets to save operational costs for local public transport providers.

