Virtual I/O device (VIRTIO) based virtualization for cars

June 24, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)
VIRTIO will play a central role in the architecture of automotive devices, such as domain controllers and cockpit controllers, to support an eco-system of compatible software solutions. Because of its capabilities, OpenSynergy is advocating for the adoption of VIRTIO in the automotive domain.
Key takeaways:
- VIRTIO is an open standard for device virtualization;
- OpenSynergy sees a perfect fit in VIRTIO to manage the increasing amount of data-driven workloads in vehicles;
- VIRTIO moves guest OSs among different hypervisors;
- VIRTIO breaks free from vendor lock-in thanks to the use of open standards;
- VIRTIO provides greater ability to re-use software platforms.