Virtual I/O device (VIRTIO) based virtualization for cars

VIRTIO will play a central role in the architecture of automotive devices, such as domain controllers and cockpit controllers, to support an eco-system of compatible software solutions. Because of its capabilities, OpenSynergy is advocating for the adoption of VIRTIO in the automotive domain.

Key takeaways:

  • VIRTIO is an open standard for device virtualization;
  • OpenSynergy sees a perfect fit in VIRTIO to manage the increasing amount of data-driven workloads in vehicles;
  • VIRTIO moves guest OSs among different hypervisors;
  • VIRTIO breaks free from vendor lock-in thanks to the use of open standards;
  • VIRTIO provides greater ability to re-use software platforms.
