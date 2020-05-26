Virtual fuel cell development – from component layout to system integration

June 29, 2020 – 8am (Detroit) | 2pm (Stuttgart) | 5:30pm (New Delhi)

The automotive industry is undergoing the biggest transformation in its history. Electrified powertrain technologies are becoming indispensable as the automotive industry seeks to reduce emissions as much as possible.

Fuel cells are a potentially emission-free technology, and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells offer huge potential as a zero-emission power source for electrified powertrains. For this technology to achieve market acceptance, industry requires the tools and processes to integrate virtual fuel cell development into the development workflows, as well as fuel cell systems into the various powertrain configurations.

To support development and integration tasks that engineers face during fuel cell development, AVL offers tailored simulation solutions, ranging from concept analysis and component optimization to system development and integration. Covering all relevant flow, thermal and electrochemical aspects, AVL’s PEM fuel cell simulation solutions help to tackle key challenges related to cell, stack and system performance and lifetime.

In this 60-minute-webinar, AVL simulation experts Dr. Reinhard Tatschl, Principal Research and Technology Manager, Advanced Simulation Technologies and Matija Mlakar, Senior Simulation Engineer, Advanced Simulation Technologies provide an introductory overview of AVL’s scalable PEM fuel cell simulation solutions, including a variety of individual simulation use cases from across the fuel cell development and integration process.

