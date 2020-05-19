Virtual development of Augmented Reality HUD solutions

June 25, 2020 – 10am (Stuttgart) | 1:30pm (New Delhi)

Automotive head-up displays (HUDs) present data within the driver’s field of view. The best HUDs are ergonomically designed so drivers can keep their eyes on the road at all times.

As the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market grows, the demand for HUDs increases. To keep up with this demand, engineers need a fast and effective way to design, optimize, test and validate HUDs by defining functional specifications, quality targets, human factors and safety criteria.

The ANSYS and Elektrobit partnership makes it easier than ever to virtually design, assess and test an augmented reality HUD prototype in real-life driving conditions. In this webinar, our speakers demonstrate how optical simulation and virtual prototyping can help to solve the challenges of HUD design.

Agenda