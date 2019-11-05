Validation toolchain on Microsoft Azure: Cloud-based end-to-end data management for autonomous driving

November 5, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Automotive engineering teams are required to use multiple, often unaligned, tools to handle the complete validation and verification process of ADAS and automated driving. As such systems become increasingly complex and data intensive, the process has become correspondingly more challenging and convoluted. Scaling these complex systems is especially problematic.

To tackle these challenges, Elektrobit is working on an end-to-end approach to validation and verification, providing a “one-stop shop” solution integrating tools that are already on the market and in use with additional functionality to cover critical gaps. It covers the entire testing cycle, from data collection to data analysis, including optimized processes for collaboration, integration with third-party tools and services, data processing and management, and more.

Given the massive data volumes required for ADAS and automated driving development—up to hundreds of terabytes of data every day—EB incorporates the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to address the scalability challenges associated with the processing and storage of PB-scale test data. This allows for near infinite flexibility and scalability, i.e. meeting peak demands during parallel tests. Developers can now upload and store petabytes of real and simulated test drive data via a robust, secure high-speed cloud network from anywhere in the world. Furthermore, Azure provides unmatched performance, flexibility, and scalability.