Understanding Open Source Software and automotive safety certifications

September 24, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In this 60-minute webinar, Jeff Luszcz, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera and Ross Phillips, Field Operations Manager at Emenda, will walk through some of the automotive industry’s most common safety certifications, how they are applied and certified, and how the use of Open Source Software (OSS) enables specific process and potential outcomes.

The impact of OSS on software and physical supply chains will be discussed, as well as common tasks involved with the discovery, management, testing, and disclosure of OSS components. Speakers will specifically highlight standards such as MISRA (Motor Industry Software Reliability Association), ISO 26262 and others, as well as how processes and tooling can help to reduce the negative consequences of third party software usage on certification efforts.

Other talking points will include: