How to increase commercial vehicle energy efficiency by using ADAS functionalities

AVL’s Stephen Jones will discuss how advanced driver assistance systems can improve the energy efficiency of heavy-duty commercial vehicles

   September 27, 2018

September 27, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

In this 60-minute webinar, Stephen Jones, Principal Product Manager, Systems Engineering at AVL, will outline how the company’s unique development methodologies and tools are applied for the development & testing of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features that improve energy efficiency. Key topics of discussion will include:

  • Predictive Energy Management & the Connected Powertrain – leveraging data from ADAS sensors & V2X
  • Predictive & Adaptive Cruise Control – reducing CV energy consumption during inclines and despite traffic
  • Traffic Light & Bus Stop Assistant – improved energy consumption in urban environments
  • Energy-efficient Co-operative Adaptive Cruise Control – an increasingly holistic approach for the future
  • Platooning CV – computational fluid dynamics that lead to more intelligent control software
