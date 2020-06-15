ThermoLabs – the future of automotive thermal management test systems

July 8, 2020 – 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Today’s thermal management development environment is based on steady state testing which cannot meet the future requirements of electrified powertrains and vehicles. In this free 60-minute webinar, AVL experts explain how, by using a model-based testing approach, AVL’s ThermoLab solves these challenges by frontloading several development tasks from the road to the testbed, ultimately reducing development time, cost and risk.

Key topics and takeaways:

Existing thermal management development environments are unable to meet future vehicle and powertrain requirements

Smart vehicle thermal management systems solve these issues—but they are more complex and require adaptations in testing environments and methods

AVL’s ThermoLab meets future testing requirements

The target conflict of optimised passenger comfort versus driving range can be solved using ThermoLab in an early development phase in order to reduce risks during prototype testing

Using ThermoLab cuts development time, cost and risks and can even skip a prototype generation

This webinar is being hosted by Automotive World, in collaboration with our webinar partner. Our webinar partner for this event is: AVL List GmbH. With respect to information we forward to AVL List GmbH, please see their privacy statement at https://www.avl.com /privacy-policy.