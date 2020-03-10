Thermal management strategies for electric vehicles

March 24, 2020 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Advanced thermal management of vehicle components such as internal combustion engines, batteries, electric motors, pumps, compressors and fans ensures their optimal interaction and operation, and can result in improved durability and efficiency.

Intelligent thermal management is therefore a crucial factor determining the overall efficiency of a vehicle. The thermal management of electric vehicles is especially challenging, given the reduced amount of energy stored onboard. The higher the degree of electrification, the more important it is to efficiently manage the thermal condition of the cabin and components in order to maximize the vehicle’s range.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, attendees will hear from Michael Bires, Product Line Manager Thermal Management at AVL about how solutions are developed from concept phase to the start of production, through a holistic approach to thermal management. By using extensive analysis tools such as virtual prototypes, coupled with many years of experience in this area, automakers and suppliers can develop the control strategies required to reach efficiency targets.

This webinar is being hosted by Automotive World, in collaboration with our webinar partner. Our webinar partner for this event is: AVL List GmbH.