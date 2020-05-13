The vehicle powertrain challenge: Post Euro-6 emission testing

June 8, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

New vehicle powertrain technologies—from pure internal combustion engines (ICE) to all types of hybrids up to battery and fuel cell electric vehicles—need to be handled in a modern emission and energy laboratory. Highly advanced exhaust aftertreatments systems, like Oxidation-Cat, 3Way-Cat, 4Way-Cat, DPF, GPF, LNT and SCR are applied to fulfil global and often fast-moving emission and energy consumption legislations.

In Europe, the process has begun to define the next level of emission standard, so called Post Euro-6. The European Commission has defined challenging targets, such as vehicles which are as clean as technically possible under all driving conditions with near zero emissions in cities. This means not only further reducing limits, but also implementing a whole new process for the entire useful life of the vehicle.

Development of this process will continue throughout this year and will most likely continue in subsequent years. But waiting until it is finished is not an option. Developing such vehicles will need more lead time and must start early. As a consequence, testing infrastructure and measurement equipment must be ready now.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Kurt Engeljehringer, Principal Business Development Manager, Emissions Test Systems at AVL LIST gives an overview of the European Commission targets and the state of the discussions, and illustrates how Post Euro-6 emission testing can be done today.

This webinar is being hosted by Automotive World, in collaboration with our webinar partner. Our webinar partner for this event is: AVL List GmbH. With respect to information we forward to AVL List GmbH, please see their privacy statement at https://www.avl.com /privacy-policy.