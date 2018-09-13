The ‘fuels’ driving future vehicles in 2030 and beyond

September 13, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Ambitious targets for reducing emissions from future mobility solutions will have a drastic impact on the expected powertrain mix for light-duty vehicles, and automakers’ routes to electrification.

Renewable energy paths such as synthetic and advanced biofuels have a strong potential to influence the various scenarios, although conventional fuels are still part of the game.

In this 60-minute webinar, Martin Rothbart, Senior Business Manager, Powertrain Engineering, AVL and Christian Köhler, Partner, Strategy Engineers will evaluate how legal targets and end customer requirements can be achieved, and investigate which ‘fuels’ will propel future vehicles in 2030 and beyond.