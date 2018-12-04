The complexities of data ingestion for autonomous vehicle development

December 4, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Developing both partially- and fully autonomous vehicles is an exceptionally comprehensive task and requires enormous test coverage. With their various on-board sensors, typical test fleets generate multiple terabytes of data each day.

In this 60-minute webinar, Jeffery Ballmann, a Senior Manager at EB, discusses the complex technical and practical aspects of ingesting such large amounts of data to the development environment. In addition, Jeffery sets a special focus on how to overcome these challenges for successful development, testing, and validation.