The automotive industry after COVID-19 – discovering the unseen trends

June 17, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

COVID-19 has sent shockwaves throughout the world, impacting all sectors of business in unprecedented ways. The automotive industry has been specifically challenged with disruptions to automotive parts exports from China, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in North America.

What will the state of the industry look like after the pandemic? Will the trends that dominated the industry pre-COVID still be relevant? With production restarting, these questions are top of mind for industry stakeholders.

Through the analysis of IP and patent insights, this free Automotive World webinar uncovers trends that will dominate the automotive industry’s revival. Kavya Kumaresan at PatSnap provides insights into what the future of innovation will look like for this industry.