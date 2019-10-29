Testing and validating automated driving systems via ENABLE-S3

October 29, 2019 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Increasing automation of cyber-physical systems (ACPS)—as used in self-driving cars—contributes significantly to the pursuit of overcoming traffic rule violations and accidents caused by human drivers.

Although highly automated systems already exist, there is a lack of cost-effective, commonly accepted verification & validation (V&V) methods and tools, creating a barrier to the market introduction of these systems.

The major challenge is seen in the interaction of the safety-critical systems with the environment; not only should the system itself be tested, but also its correct reaction to the behavior and specifics of the surroundings. This leads to a huge number of potential scenarios that every automation system has to handle in a safe way.

For three years, 68 European partners from six domains have worked in a joint research project known as ENABLE-S3 to investigate V&V methods for highly automated cars, airplanes, trains, ships and medical and farming equipment.

In this 60-minute webinar. Jürgen Holzinger, Program Manager, ADAS Project House, ITS at AVL List GmbH, presents the methods and key results of three years of research, with a focus on the automotive domain.

