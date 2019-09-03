Take future vehicles to the next level with C-V2X and 5G NR

September 3, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

As cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication nears commercial readiness, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is investigating how the technology can address next generation vehicle use cases.

With its evolution to Release 16 5G NR, C-V2X will go from targeting basic safety improvements through superior non-line of sight performance, to a technology that transforms next generation vehicles, autonomous driving and road infrastructure.

In this 60-minute webinar, Qualcomm’s Maged Zaki, Director Technical Marketing, and Shailesh Patil, Engineer, Principal/Manager, discuss how ‘Rel-14’, the initial phase of C-V2X, is gaining momentum, with expected commercial readiness around 2019.

Other talking points will include: