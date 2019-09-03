Take future vehicles to the next level with C-V2X and 5G NR

September 3, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)
As cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication nears commercial readiness, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is investigating how the technology can address next generation vehicle use cases.
With its evolution to Release 16 5G NR, C-V2X will go from targeting basic safety improvements through superior non-line of sight performance, to a technology that transforms next generation vehicles, autonomous driving and road infrastructure.
In this 60-minute webinar, Qualcomm’s Maged Zaki, Director Technical Marketing, and Shailesh Patil, Engineer, Principal/Manager, discuss how ‘Rel-14’, the initial phase of C-V2X, is gaining momentum, with expected commercial readiness around 2019.
Other talking points will include:
- The role of C-V2X and 5G in enabling smarter transportation
- How 5G NR C-V2X builds upon the powerful features standardized in Rel-15 for 5G NR, while benefiting from the learning and key features of Release 14/15 C-V2X
- The new design paradigm that will be needed to make reliable communication possible for next generation vehicles
- The advanced uses cases enabled by Rel-16 5G NR C-V2X, especially with added direct vehicle-to-vehicle communication capabilities
- The work needed at the application layer to realise the benefits of the technology even with limited technology deployment