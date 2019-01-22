Steel with high edge ductility can be a problem solver

January 22, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Many companies within the automotive industry struggle with rejections, scrap and technical challenges when producing complex parts in steel. Selecting the best material to begin with is a good start for improved productivity and competitiveness.

In this 60-minute webinar, Daniel Sund, Product Manager and Peter Alm, Senior Forming Expert at SSAB will discuss how the supplier’s new group of Docol® steel grades with high edge ductility can help to solve these problems.